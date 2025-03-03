GAC calls upon Chinese state to support battery swapping

Chinese automotive giant GAC has called upon the state government to provide better support for battery swapping technology, claiming that it aligns with the country’s carbon neutral strategies. Still a largely-unprofitable venture, GAC Chairman Feng Xingya called for the government to help resolve challenges around construction costs and the lack of uniform battery standards.
