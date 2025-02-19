Funding pause casts uncertainty over Rivian Georgia plant

Rivian’s US$6.6bn loan to build an electric vehicle (EV) plant in the state of Georgia is currently in limbo, according to Governor Brian Kemp. In an 18 February 2025 interview with local news outlet WSB-TV, Kemp highlighted Trump’s desire to cut federal spending—particularly loans granted after the November election—but also expressed confidence in the EV maker’s plans.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?