FT: DOGE layoffs targeted NHTSA self-driving oversight

Layoffs at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), conducted by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), have disproportionately affected staff assessing self-driving vehicle technology. Several people familiar with the matter told The Financial Times that of the roughly 30 staff dismissed in February, many were in the “office of vehicle automation safety”.
