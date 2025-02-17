FT: China using Tesla’s ADAS licence as trade war leverage

Tesla’s FSD Beta licence could be delayed indefinitely as domestic brands bring their AV projects to scale. By Stewart Burnett

Tesla is anticipating a delay in approval for its autonomous driving technology in China as the country’s trade war with the US continues to escalate, according to a 17 February 2025 report by The Financial Times. After receiving indications that it would receive a licence to begin widespread training for its Full Self-Driving Beta in Q2 2025, the company is now being told there is no definitive timeline. 

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/ft-china-using-teslas-adas-licence-as-trade-war-leverage/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here