FT: China using Tesla’s ADAS licence as trade war leverage

Tesla is anticipating a delay in approval for its autonomous driving technology in China as the country’s trade war with the US continues to escalate, according to a 17 February 2025 report by The Financial Times. After receiving indications that it would receive a licence to begin widespread training for its Full Self-Driving Beta in Q2 2025, the company is now being told there is no definitive timeline.
