France threatens Tesla with daily fines over FSD claims

A French consumer protection agency has ordered Tesla to stop making “deceptive” claims about its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta technology or face daily fines of €50,000 (US$58,000). The Directorate-General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Prevention found Tesla violated French consumer laws through misleading marketing about, among other things, the capabilities of its autonomous driving technology.
