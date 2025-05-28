Former VW execs go to jail after Dieselgate scandal

Beyond convictions, Volkswagen has paid out over US$37.4bn in fines, penalties and legal fees since Dieselgate first blew up. By Stewart Burnett

A German court has convicted four former Volkswagen executives of fraud, sentencing two to prison, almost a decade after the infamous Dieselgate emissions scandal first erupted. The Braunschweig court sentenced the former Head of Diesel Development, Jens Hadler, to four years and six months in prison, while the Head of Drivetrain Electronics, Hanno Jelden, received two years and seven months.

