Former VW execs go to jail after Dieselgate scandal

A German court has convicted four former Volkswagen executives of fraud, sentencing two to prison, almost a decade after the infamous Dieselgate emissions scandal first erupted. The Braunschweig court sentenced the former Head of Diesel Development, Jens Hadler, to four years and six months in prison, while the Head of Drivetrain Electronics, Hanno Jelden, received two years and seven months.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?