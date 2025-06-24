Ford stays course on MI battery plant despite GOP pushback

Ford aims to complete its battery plant using CATL tech as Republicans move to axe tax credits worth US$900m. By Stewart Burnett

Ford has reaffirmed construction plans for its US$3bn Michigan battery factory, despite Congressional moves to eliminate the original tax subsidies that made the project financially viable. The plant uses technology licensed from Chinese battery giant CATL—a move that has drawn intense political scrutiny as Republicans work to both bar federal support for facilities using Chinese technology, and reverse the electrification agenda of the Biden administration.

