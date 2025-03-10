Ford plans €4.4bn injection for German subsidiary Ford Werke

Ford Vice-Chairman John Lawler has intimated plans to inject as much as €4.4bn (US$4.81bn) in its German subsidiary, Ford Werke, as it plans to breathe new life into its European business. In a 10 March 2025 interview with The Financial Times, Lawler emphasised that there are no plans to exit Europe, but nevertheless called upon EU and state governments for more help in accelerating the transition to electric vehicles and fending off Chinese brands.