Ford: new EV platform can match Chinese OEMs on cost

Ford’s Lisa Drake told investors the new platform will match the “full system cost” of leading Chinese OEMs across eight body styles. By Stewart Burnett

Ford's Advanced Electric Vehicle (EV) Program will match the cost structure of major Chinese automakers across all vehicle systems, according to comments made by Vice President Lisa Drake and heard by Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska. The ambitious project targets complete cost parity with Chinese competitors across the EV value chain, from batteries to electronics.

