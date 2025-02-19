Ford might get rid of stock bonuses for middle managers

Ford will get rid of stock bonuses for half of its middle management, according to an 18 February 2025 report by Reuters. In an effort to trim the automaker’s bloated expenditures and boost productivity, senior management have been instructed to decide which half of middle management have performed well enough to qualify for what was previously a company standard.
