Ford memo warns dealers of price hike in tariff wake

Ford has warned that vehicle price increase could be inevitable if the current tariff regime remains in place. In a memo to dealers, first reported by Automotive News and seen by Reuters, Ford executive Andrew Frick writes that in the absence of any policy change, “we anticipate the need to make vehicle pricing adjustments in the future, which is expected to happen with May production.”
