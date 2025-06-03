Ford issues Transit van recall over software issue—again

Ford has reissued another recall for 4,625 Transit vans from model years 2022-2023 after discovering dealers had incorrectly repaired faulty instrument panel clusters that were failing to properly illuminate gauges and warning lights. The vehicles were originally among 30,200 Transits recalled in 2022 for the same safety issue, which is in violation of the US Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 101.
