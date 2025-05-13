Ford faces strike action at its German EV plant

Ford is facing strike action at its plant in Cologne, Germany, on 14 May as workers push back on plans to cut around 4,000 jobs in Europe by 2027. The strikes come in the midst of broader cost-cutting efforts by Ford, which is citing weaker-than-expected demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and rising competition from Chinese automakers as key obstacles.
