Fiat trials five-minute battery swap technology in Madrid

Fiat has launched a battery-swapping trial in Madrid using 40 modified Fiat 500e vehicles that can achieve full recharging in under five minutes. The Italian manufacturer partnered with battery-swapping firm Ample to test the technology as an alternative to traditional charging infrastructure, often criticised for its slow wait times compared to gasoline refuelling.
