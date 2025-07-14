FAW-Audi exec slams use of consumer-grade chips in Xiaomi YU7

Xiaomi continues to face difficult questions about the safety of its vehicle software. By Stewart Burnett

Xiaomi's YU7 electric vehicle has sparked industry controversy by incorporating a consumer-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phone processor for its cockpit system, instead of an automotive-grade chipset like Nvidia’s Odin processor. This prompted FAW-Audi Chief Executive Li Fenggang to chime in, emphasising that “cars are not fast-moving consumer goods”, and failing to use the proper chipsets potentially endangers vehicle occupants.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/faw-audi-exec-slams-use-of-consumer-grade-chips-in-xiaomi-yu7/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here