FAW-Audi exec slams use of consumer-grade chips in Xiaomi YU7

Xiaomi's YU7 electric vehicle has sparked industry controversy by incorporating a consumer-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phone processor for its cockpit system, instead of an automotive-grade chipset like Nvidia’s Odin processor. This prompted FAW-Audi Chief Executive Li Fenggang to chime in, emphasising that “cars are not fast-moving consumer goods”, and failing to use the proper chipsets potentially endangers vehicle occupants.
