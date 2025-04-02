European Commission formalises softened emissions rules

Weeks after first indicating its change in plans, the European Commission has formally published its amendment to rules on how automakers can meet emissions targets for the years 2025-2027 and avoid hefty fines. Instead of assessing automakers’ emissions performance on a per-year basis, the average is what counts—in other words, if a company falls short in 2025, it can make up the difference over the following two years.
