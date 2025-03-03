European Commission drafts electrification action plan

After murmurs of a pan-EU electric vehicle (EV) incentive scheme first began at the 2025 Davos summit, the European Commission has drafted an action plan to help automakers meet their electrification targets in 2025 and beyond. According to a copy of the draft seen by Reuters, proposals will be made on how member states can accelerate EV adoption and invest in local supply chains; specifically, a major focus will be on company fleets.