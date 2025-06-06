Euro NCAP warns Tesla, Volvo ADAS scores “disappoint”

Tesla’s marketing around its driver-assist technology was deemed potentially misleading, leading to a downgraded “moderate” rating. By Stewart Burnett

Tesla's Model S and Volvo's EX30 electric vehicles both received disappointing “moderate” ratings in Euro NCAP's latest driver assistance tests, with Tesla scoring just 30% for assistance competence despite achieving 94% for safety backup. The safety organisation criticised Tesla's “Autopilot” branding as misleading, saying it “suggests full automation” and could therefore have “potential safety implications” as a result.

