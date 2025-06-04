EU proposes relaxing self-driving rules to appease Trump

Brussels has offered to relax its strict autonomous driving regulations and attempt parity with comparatively softer US standards as part of wider negotiations to lift Trump administration tariffs on EU-made cars and auto parts. The concession marks a dramatic shift for the European Commission, which previously refused to compromise on car standards during transatlantic trade talks a decade ago.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?