EU proposes relaxing self-driving rules to appease Trump

The EU is willing to match the US’ comparatively looser set of robotaxi regulations as part of a wider deal on car and auto parts. By Stewart Burnett

Brussels has offered to relax its strict autonomous driving regulations and attempt parity with comparatively softer US standards as part of wider negotiations to lift Trump administration tariffs on EU-made cars and auto parts. The concession marks a dramatic shift for the European Commission, which previously refused to compromise on car standards during transatlantic trade talks a decade ago.

