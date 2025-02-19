Elektrobit workforce to be reduced by almost one-fifth

Software developer Elektrobit will see its headcount trimmed for the second time in two years. By Stewart Burnett

Automotive software company Elektrobit will be impacted by the jobs cuts at parent company Continental, announced on 19 February 2025. The supplier indicated that it is looking to trim the Elektrobit’s headcount by 480 employees, most of which will be software engineers.

Of the 480 jobs to be cut, 330 will be in Germany where labour costs are more expensive than other regions where the company has offices like India and China. Should the supplier meet its target number, it will trim the overall headcount of Elektrobit by almost one-fifth. In a press release, Continental clarified that it is looking to avoid direct layoffs wherever possible: “a significant part of our R&D workforce optimization efforts will be by not backfilling positions that become vacant due to natural attrition.”

Last year’s slate of jobs cuts at Continental also impacted Elektrobit, trimming its previous headcount of over 3,000 down to around 2,600 as of November 2024. These cuts were primarily achieved through administrative and developmental reductions.

Elektrobit is among the largest software developers in automotive. Its embedded software products are currently used in over 600 million vehicles worldwide.