Tesla unveils stretched six-seater Model Y variant for China

The newly-revealed Model Y L aims to reverse flagging sales in the world’s largest car market. By Stewart Burnett

Tesla has announced the Model Y L, a stretched six-seat variant of its popular electric SUV designed specifically for the Chinese market, with deliveries scheduled to begin in autumn 2025. The new model features three rows of seating in a 2-2-2 configuration and is intended to counteract the automaker’s declining sales in China, where Model Y deliveries dropped 17.5% year-on-year in H1.

