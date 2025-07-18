Stellantis invests €1.2bn in Morocco plant expansion

Stellantis has invested an additional €1.2bn (US$1.4bn) to expand its Kenitra manufacturing facility in Morocco, more than doubling its production capacity to 535,000 vehicles annually (encompassing both passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and creating 3,100 jobs in-house. The expansion, inaugurated by Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch on 17 July, will achieve 75% local integration by 2030—up from the current 69%.
