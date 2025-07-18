Stellantis invests €1.2bn in Morocco plant expansion

Italian political figures have lambasted Stellantis for investing in overseas production while closing local plants and laying off workers. By Stewart Burnett

Stellantis has invested an additional €1.2bn (US$1.4bn) to expand its Kenitra manufacturing facility in Morocco, more than doubling its production capacity to 535,000 vehicles annually (encompassing both passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and creating 3,100 jobs in-house. The expansion, inaugurated by Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch on 17 July, will achieve 75% local integration by 2030—up from the current 69%.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/electric-mobility-news/stellantis-invests-e1-2bn-in-morocco-plant-expansion/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here