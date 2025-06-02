Reuters: Tesla execs scrutinised Musk killing US$25k EV plan

Senior Tesla executives were alarmed when Elon Musk publicly denied cancelling plans for a US$25,000 electric vehicle last year—despite having already killed the project internally—according to a new report in Reuters. Previously, the outlet had reported the project’s cancellation, leading Musk to call its reporters “liars”, leaving executives confused as staff had been informed several weeks prior that the Model 2 project was shelved.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?