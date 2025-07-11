ICCT: EVs now four times cleaner than ICE cars

While battery production remains a source of high emissions, higher use of renewables in Europe’s grid is driving EV sustainability. By Stewart Burnett

Electric vehicles (EVs) currently sold in Europe produce 73% less lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, according to new research from the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT). The figure represents a substantial improvement from a previous study in 2021, at which point EVs were only 59% cleaner.

