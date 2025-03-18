Honda, Suzuki join Tesla’s EU carbon emissions pool

A new EU filing has revealed that Japanese automakers Honda and Suzuki will pool their carbon emissions with Tesla in order to comply with the bloc’s increasingly strict rules and avoid hefty fines. Automakers already in the Tesla pool include Stellantis, Toyota, Ford, Mazda and Subaru; Polestar is another participant which, alongside Tesla, will help to bring group-wide emissions in line with standards.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?