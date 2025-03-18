Honda, Suzuki join Tesla’s EU carbon emissions pool

Tesla earned a record US$2.76bn selling carbon credits in 2024, and could outdo itself again in 2025. By Stewart Burnett

A new EU filing has revealed that Japanese automakers Honda and Suzuki will pool their carbon emissions with Tesla in order to comply with the bloc’s increasingly strict rules and avoid hefty fines. Automakers already in the Tesla pool include Stellantis, Toyota, Ford, Mazda and Subaru; Polestar is another participant which, alongside Tesla, will help to bring group-wide emissions in line with standards.

