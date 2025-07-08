Helsinki pilot aims to make micromobility safer with AI

EU-funded project uses sensors and AI analytics to monitor braking, swerving and collisions as cities look to make e-scooters safer. By Stewart Burnett

Helsinki has launched a six-month pilot using AI-powered sensors to improve e-scooter safety, equipping 40 Tier-Dott shared vehicles that can detect risky behaviour before accidents occur. The initiative, coordinated by Forum Virium Helsinki through the EU-funded ELABORATOR project, aims to shift from reactive to proactive safety measures in the growing micromobility segment.

Several players are involved in the pilot. UK firm See.Sense is supplying sensors that collect real-time data on braking, swerving, collisions and road conditions, while French company Vianova integrates findings into its Mobility Data Platform for city-level analysis. The technology identifies high-risk locations and behaviour patterns to inform infrastructure improvements and enforcement decisions.

Noora Reittu, Senior Project Manager at Forum Virium Helsinki, said in a statement: “By using advanced technology, we can help the city gain new information about accidents and near misses, as well as places where risky situations are concentrated.” Elina Bürkland, Head of Public Policy Nordics at Dott, added: “Partnering altogether with the City of Helsinki allows us to go beyond reactive safety initiatives and to proactively identify risks thanks to real-time data.”

E-scooters are seen as an increasingly viable alternative to passenger cars, particularly in cities looking to decarbonise and establish dedicated low-emission zones. Their compact design and zero operational emissions make them ideal car alternatives for short trips, and they can offer new revenue streams through urban rental models. However, ensuring their safety will prove essential for sustainable adoption—Germany alone reported 9,425 e-scooter accidents in 2023, including 22 fatalities.