Ford suspends guidance, warns of US$1.5bn tariff losses

Ford has suspended its full-year financial guidance for 2025, citing an expected US$1.5bn hit to adjusted earnings from US tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump in their current form. The tariffs, which include a 25% levy on imported vehicles and auto parts, are anticipated to add US$2.5bn in costs for the year, with Ford offsetting roughly US$1bn through cost-saving measures and logistical adjustments.
