BYD announces SAE L4 smart parking, pledges liability

With over one million God’s Eye-equipped cars now on roads, BYD is promising direct after-sales handling for smart parking incidents. By Stewart Burnett

BYD has announced it has achieved and will soon deploy to all God’s Eye-equipped models SAE Level 4 autonomous parking capabilities, wherein drivers can completely disengage with the task under specific conditions. The automaker also stated on Weibo that it will take full responsibility for any losses or damage incurred by vehicles as a result of the autonomous parking feature.

Chinese users experiencing collisions while using God’s Eye smart parking will not need to file insurance claims. Instead, BYD’s after-sales service will handle incidents directly, preventing insurance premium increases. The automaker attributes its confidence to owning China’s largest smart driving vehicle cloud database, the world’s largest smart driving R&D team, and over one million vehicles equipped with God’s Eye systems now on roads.

BYD also recently announced plans for its largest-scale over-the-air update, which beyond parking also covers other aspects of assisted driving and safety. The SAE Level 4 designation means that the automaker, not the driver, bears liability for accidents under defined conditions. Xpeng previously offered similar coverage but requires users to purchase a paid service costing CN¥239 (US$33).

In the wake of a highly publicised crash involving a Xiaomi SU7 engaged in driver-assist in China earlier in 2025, the country’s automakers—and legislature—have been vying to validate the technology’s safety, educate drivers on its capabilities, and ensure transparency. In June, new regulations were drafted detailing standards that specify technical requirements for combined driver assistance systems, including motion control capabilities, driver status monitoring, driver intervention and functional safety.

Back in April, a law was passed reining in how automakers advertise their driver-assist products, forcing Tesla to abandon its ‘Full Self-Driving’ branding in favour of the more anodyne ‘Intelligent Assisted Driving’.