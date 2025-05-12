Avatr 12 drag coefficient dispute takes on legal dimensions

The dispute over the Avatr 12 e-sedan’s drag coefficient—a major point of contention on Chinese social media—has progressed from heated online debate and peer-reviewed demonstration to legal confrontation. Avatr Technology has issued a legal notice to influencer “Zurich Bei Le Ye” demanding the removal of content disputing the sedan’s aerodynamic performance and a public apology to mitigate reputational damage.
