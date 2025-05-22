ElectReon to power first German inductive charging ‘e-road’

The A6 motorway in Bavaria, Germany, is set to become the country’s first inductive charging roadway, allowing electric vehicles (EVs) to recharge while driving. A test track spanning one kilometer between Amberg-West and Sulzbach-Rosenberg is under construction, with inductive technology being supplied by Israeli firm ElectReon, and trials scheduled to begin in late July or early August.
