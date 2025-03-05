Eclipse will promote open-source at Embedded World 2025

Open source software non-profit, The Eclipse Foundation, has announced it will be participating in Embedded World 2025 to showcase its latest embedded projects, including its most recent innovations in software-defined vehicles (SDVs). Representatives for Eclipse’s SDV Working Group will be on-hand to guide attendees through its numerous automotive solutions, including its open technology platform and in-cloud mobility solutions.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?