Eclipse will promote open-source at Embedded World 2025

The Eclipse Foundation returns to Embedded World to showcase its innovations and make the case for open-source SDV collaboration. By Stewart Burnett

Open source software non-profit, The Eclipse Foundation, has announced it will be participating in Embedded World 2025 to showcase its latest embedded projects, including its most recent innovations in software-defined vehicles (SDVs). Representatives for Eclipse’s SDV Working Group will be on-hand to guide attendees through its numerous automotive solutions, including its open technology platform and in-cloud mobility solutions.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/eclipse-will-promote-open-source-at-embedded-world-2025/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here