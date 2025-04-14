EcarX platforms power Geely’s next-gen intelligent cockpit 

Chinese smart car firm EcarX announced on 11 April 2025 that its full-stack solution—encompassing the Antora 1000 computing platform, Skyland Pro intelligent driving solution, and Cloudpeak cross-domain software stack—will power the next-generation Geely Galaxy Xingyao 8 sedan. The vehicle, a plug-in hybrid which began pre-sales the day before, aims to create a smart cockpit experience through the integration of advanced features.
