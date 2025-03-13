Ecarx in talks with VW to supply smart tech for EU/US market

Shen Ziyu, Chief Executive of Geely-backed automotive software firm Ecarx, told Reuters on 11 March 2025 that his company is currently in talks with Volkswagen to supply smart car technologies for use in the automaker’s products in developed markets. The potentially controversial move could see Ecarx’s software used in Skoda brand vehicles in Europe, as well as unspecified vehicles in the US.
