E-mobility groups urge EC to stand firm on emission targets

Two European green mobility groups have penned a joint letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyan requesting that the pressure from automakers to relax CO2 emissions targets and related fines be resisted. The letter, reviewed by Reuters, which comes from E-Mobility Europe and ChargeUp Europe, warns that any flexibility on emissions rules will invariably slow the timeline of electrification.
