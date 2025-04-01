DRC, MichAuto warn that tariffs will wreak havoc on Michigan

Two of Michigan’s largest business lobbying groups, the Detroit Regional Chamber (DRC) and MichAuto, have urged Trump to hit the brakes on his steep 25% tariffs on auto imports. The tariffs, due to go into effect on 3 April, would lead to dramatic increases in sticker prices, supply chain chaos, and potentially cost the state of Michigan countless jobs.
