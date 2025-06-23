DR Congo extends cobalt export ban, affecting EV costs

The Democratic Republic of Congo extended its cobalt export ban by three months until September, potentially disrupting electric vehicle battery supply chains as the country controls approximately 75% of global cobalt production. The DR Congo, which controls approximately 75% of global cobalt production, cited “continued high level of stock on the market” as the reason for the delay.
