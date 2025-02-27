Dongfeng sets its sights on SE Asia’s heavy-duty market

Chinese truck maker Dongfeng continued its expansion into global markets by way of an event held in Jakarta on 26 February 2025. At the event, the joint venture Dongfeng-Cummins showcased its trucks alongside two new engines, ISD6.7 and Z14, both of which it believes can gain market share on the merits of their cost competitiveness and high performance.
