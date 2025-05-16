DLL becomes majority stakeholder of Iveco rental firm Gate

Finance specialist DLL has announced that it will acquire a 51% majority stake in Gate, Iveco Group’s subsidiary specialising in rental solutions for low- and zero-emission vehicles, forming a joint venture to advance sustainable mobility across Europe. Iveco Group will retain a 49% share in Gate, with the partnership aimed at accelerating the adoption of electrified commercial vehicles through flexible long-term rental models.
