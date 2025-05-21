Did GM reveal new Chevy Express van in a toy replica patent?

General Motors has filed a patent for a toy model of a van that does not match any of its existing vehicles, sparking speculation about a potential new electric commercial van, likely a successor to the ageing Chevy Express. The filing, published on 6 May 2025 under US Patent and Trademark Office number D1,073,535 S, was first spotted by GM Authority, and describes a boxy, compact vehicle with a modern, streamlined design.
