DHL claims Scania EREV truck cuts emissions by 90%

At the International Transport Forum in Leipzig, DHL reported results from its 100-day testing of Scania’s extended range electric vehicle (EREV) truck—it cut CO2 emissions by over 90%. The EREV covered 22,000 kilometers traversing back and forth between depots in Berlin and Hamburg, operated in electric mode 91.9% of the time, with its fuel-powered backup generator activated for only 8.1% of the distance driven.