DHL claims Scania EREV truck cuts emissions by 90%

DHL continues to urge EU and state regulators to be more inclusive of EREV trucks. By Stewart Burnett

At the International Transport Forum in Leipzig, DHL reported results from its 100-day testing of Scania’s extended range electric vehicle (EREV) truck—it cut CO2 emissions by over 90%. The EREV covered 22,000 kilometers traversing back and forth between depots in Berlin and Hamburg, operated in electric mode 91.9% of the time, with its fuel-powered backup generator activated for only 8.1% of the distance driven.

