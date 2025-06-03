DHL and MB Trucks to leverage Hylane’s TaaS model

At Munich’s Transport Logistic Trade Fair, DHL Group, Daimler Truck and hydrogen mobility firm Hylane signed a cooperation agreement for 30 Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 e-trucks using the latter’s “Transport-as-a-Service” model. DHL will not purchase the vehicles, but will instead pay Hylane based on actual kilometres driven, with delivery expected by Q2 2026.
