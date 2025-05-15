Damera will open an e-bus assembly plant in Illinois

Canadian e-bus firm Damera has announced that it will US$31.5m to establish its first US electric bus assembly plant in Peoria, Illinois, creating 90 full-time jobs on day one. The facility, supported by Illinois’ REV programme, will manufacture, test, and assemble Karsan eJest mini e-buses, with plans to expand production and workforce in the coming years.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?