Damera will open an e-bus assembly plant in Illinois

Damera benefits from Illinois’ REV programme, which offers a 75% credit on state income tax for EV manufacturers. By Stewart Burnett

Canadian e-bus firm Damera has announced that it will US$31.5m to establish its first US electric bus assembly plant in Peoria, Illinois, creating 90 full-time jobs on day one. The facility, supported by Illinois’ REV programme, will manufacture, test, and assemble Karsan eJest mini e-buses, with plans to expand production and workforce in the coming years.

