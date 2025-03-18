Daimler’s bus business grows as other CV segments shrink

In its 2024 results, Daimler Trucks reported a 12% decline in unit sales across its business, falling to 460,409 units against the 526,053 of the previous year. Its bus division, Daimler Buses, was an outlier experiencing marginal growth of 2% to reach 26,646 units sold; this reflects a broader downturn in the commercial vehicle market that appears to be impacting everything but buses.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?