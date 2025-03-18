Daimler’s bus business grows as other CV segments shrink

In its 2024 results, Daimler Trucks reported a 12% decline in unit sales across its business, falling to 460,409 units against the 526,053 of the previous year. Its bus division, Daimler Buses, was an outlier experiencing marginal growth of 2% to reach 26,646 units sold; this reflects a broader downturn in the commercial vehicle market that appears to be impacting everything but buses.