Daimler pushes hydrogen truck series production to early 2030s

Daimler Truck has postponed series production of liquid-hydrogen trucks from 2027 to the early 2030s, blaming limited demand and sluggish progress in developing hydrogen refuelling infrastructure across Europe. The truckmaker, which secured €226m (US$264m) from the German government last year for developing 100 GenH2 fuel cell trucks, will focus instead on small-volume production for the remainder of the decade while awaiting infrastructure improvements.
