Daimler Buses acquires 49% stake in software firm Sinos

Daimler and Sinos have collaborated to bring smart charging solutions to over 20 transport companies since 2022. By Stewart Burnett

Daimler Buses has acquired a 49% stake in automotive software developer Sinos, marking the most substantial development to date in the two companies' three-year partnership. The move is intended to strengthen collaboration between the two companies, building upon previous successes including deploying Sinos’ intelligent charging management solutions in newly-deployed Daimler buses.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/daimler-buses-acquires-49-stake-in-software-firm-sinos/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here