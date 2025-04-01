Daimler Buses acquires 49% stake in software firm Sinos

Daimler Buses has acquired a 49% stake in automotive software developer Sinos, marking the most substantial development to date in the two companies' three-year partnership. The move is intended to strengthen collaboration between the two companies, building upon previous successes including deploying Sinos’ intelligent charging management solutions in newly-deployed Daimler buses.
