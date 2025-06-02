Daimler brings fourth-gen NMC batteries to eCitaro buses

Daimler Buses has unveiled its Mercedes-Benz eCitaro equipped with fourth-generation NMC batteries, promising significant range improvements of up to 500 km for solo buses and 400km for articulated models. The new NMC4 battery packs, featuring 111 KW/h capacity and enhancements to energy density, will be rolled out across multiple eCitaro variants from 2026.
