Daimler announces 2,500 eCitaro e-bus milestone

Daimler Truck has announced an electrification milestone: the delivery of more than 2,500 Mercedes-Benz eCitaro e-buses to European transport companies since production first began in 2018. The truck maker has seen particular support for its e-buses in major cities including Stuttgart, Hamburg, Bonn, Dresden, Bremen, Wiesbaden, Nuremberg and Mannheim.
