CV sales slump offsets Renault’s car gains in H1

Renault cites fierce competition and economic uncertainty as the driving forces behind an uneven first half. By Stewart Burnett

Renault reported flat second-quarter sales volumes as a 29% plunge in demand for vans offset strong growth in passenger cars, with the French automaker warning of “increasingly fierce competition” in the European commercial vehicle (CV) market. The company's second-quarter sales fell 0.1% despite multiple new vehicle launches and 2.8% growth in Q1, as economic uncertainty led various businesses to postpone fleet purchases.

