CV sales slump offsets Renault’s car gains in H1

Renault reported flat second-quarter sales volumes as a 29% plunge in demand for vans offset strong growth in passenger cars, with the French automaker warning of “increasingly fierce competition” in the European commercial vehicle (CV) market. The company's second-quarter sales fell 0.1% despite multiple new vehicle launches and 2.8% growth in Q1, as economic uncertainty led various businesses to postpone fleet purchases.
