Hino taken to NZ High Court in ongoing emissions scandal

Hino Motors announced on 31 March that it has been named as a defendant in a new legal claim by three New Zealand companies over diesel emissions cheating. The latest in an international series of emissions cheating lawsuits for the Toyota subsidiary, Hino has allegedly been engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct around diesel engines sold in trucks in New Zealand between the years 2010 and 2025.
