Centurion deploys 30-strong solar-powered truck fleet

Australian logistics firm Centurion has completed its off-grid electric truck fleet with the addition of 10 Mercedes-Benz eActros vehicles, bringing the total to 30 trucks operating entirely on renewable energy. The fleet comprises 25 rigid eActros 300s and five prime movers, all of which are charged using solar power exclusively and battery storage without a grid connection.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?